James Lee Sellers

Services for James Lee Sellers, 85, will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jim Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Everetts Chapel Cemetery on Blaylock Store Road. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:30 am until service time. Mr. Sellers, a machinist at Midland Brake Company in Paris, TN and cattle farmer, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1934 in Westport, Tennessee to Leroy and Lilar Estelle Parish Sellers. He was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary Joyce Sellers of McKenzie, a daughter Teresa Gail (Ronnie) Smith and a son Dennis Lee (Linda) Sellers all of McKenzie, two sisters Bonnie Umstead of McKenzie, Shirley Kemp of Paris, TN, two brothers Elton Sellers of Huntingdon, Robert Sellers of McKenzie, a half-brother Randall Sellers of McKenzie, three grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Sellers, Kelsie (Kyle) Seavers and Hunter Smith all of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.