Man killed in overnight shooting in Jackson; police seek leads

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for information from the public as they investigate a shooting that left one man dead.

Ricky Maddox, 23, was found around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday with gunshot wounds outside his home in the 300 block of North Liberty Street near downtown Jackson, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Maddox died after he was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.

Officers responded to the area for an alert from the Shot Spotter system, the release says.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400, Lt. Chris Chestnut at 731-425-8456, or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).