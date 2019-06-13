Memphis residents react to protests over shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis was rocked by protests on Wednesday night in response to the shooting death of 20-year old Brandon Webber. Authorities say Webber was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in the Frayser neighborhood of north Memphis.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News went in to the Bluff City to see how community members are feeling.

“I’ve heard a lot of controversy, one side says one thing, one side says another,” said resident Morgan Green.

Still, some say they have strong feelings.

“Do what the cops say and you won’t get hurt,” said Green.

Zoe Moore, a former classmate of Webber’s at Central High School, says many are not portraying him as the person he actually was.

“I knew that he was very smart. I knew that he was very funny. I knew that he was very lively,” said Moore.

She is still in shock about what happened to him.

“It’s crazy as heck because you always hear stuff like that, but you would not hear about it being so close to home,” said Moore.

So close to home that the community is hoping to find more answers.

“The community needs to come together as one as a whole,” said resident Cornelius Rawlings.

“They need to learn how to understand people, they need to learn some empathy for people. Just tell your loved ones you love them and give them a hug and a kiss,” added Moore.