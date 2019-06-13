Mugshots : Madison County : 06/12/19 – 06/13/19 June 13, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Cameron Taylor Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Barbara Schlangen Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Breonna Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Christina Clark-Smith Aggravated robbery, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jocelyn Pruitt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13John Elam Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Jose Galeana-Gutierrez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Joshua Parker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Kaylea Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Marilyn Sanders Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Ralph Warner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Teniya Miller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13William Henley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/13/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest