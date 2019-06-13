Mugshots : Madison County : 06/12/19 – 06/13/19

1/13 Cameron Taylor Schedule II & VI drug violations

2/13 Barbara Schlangen Schedule II & VI drug violations

3/13 Breonna Anderson Violation of community corrections

4/13 Christina Clark-Smith Aggravated robbery, violation of community corrections



5/13 Jocelyn Pruitt Violation of probation

6/13 John Elam Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

7/13 Jose Galeana-Gutierrez Driving while unlicensed

8/13 Joshua Parker Failure to appear



9/13 Kaylea Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Marilyn Sanders Aggravated assault

11/13 Ralph Warner Violation of probation

12/13 Teniya Miller Violation of probation



13/13 William Henley Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/13/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.