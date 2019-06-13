Over 8,000 ballots cast in early voting for Jackson mayoral runoff

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 8,000 ballots were cast during early voting in the runoff election for mayor of Jackson.

On Thursday, the last day of early voting, 698 ballots were cast, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

A total of 8,222 ballots were cast during the early voting period.

That total is a little more than 20% of the 40,638 registered voters who reside in the city of Jackson, according to the commission.

The runoff is between mayoral candidates Scott Conger and Jerry Woods, the two candidates who received the most votes May 7 in the municipal election.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 18. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those who vote on Election Day will need to go to their designated polling place. There will be no further voting at the Madison County Agricultural Complex.

If you need to find your polling place, visit the Election Commission website at www.madisonelections.com or call the Election Commission office at 731-660-1796.

Voters will need to present a photo ID issued by the State of Tennessee or the U.S. Federal Government.