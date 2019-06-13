Police arrest man after brief attempt to evade officers in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was arrested Thursday after a brief attempt to evade officers in downtown Jackson.

Police arrested Imario Wright around 1:20 p.m. Thursday on two outstanding warrants through the city of Jackson and one warrant issued in Madison County, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Officers were patrolling when they saw Wright walking in the area of 111 East Main Street and attempted to take him into custody.

Police say he fought police and ran away. Officers were then able to take him into custody using a Taser.

Police say Wright had a stolen pistol and a felony amount of marijuana.

Wright will be arraigned in Jackson City Court.