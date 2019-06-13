Pool heater vent recall information

Hayward Industries has announced a recall for its pool heater vent kits.

The recalled kits are not the proper size and can allow carbon monoxide to leak, posing a CO poisoning hazard to you and your family.

The vent kits are manufactured in Nashville and sold at pool stores nationwide. So far, no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these vent kits, stop using it and contact Hayward for a free replacement and installation of a new kit.

You can reach Hayward Industries toll-free at 888-847-8717 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.recallrtr.com/haywardventkit, or online at www.hayward-pool.com then click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.