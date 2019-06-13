Shirley Jean Berry Penney

Shirley Jean Berry Penney, 83, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her residence.

A native of Benton County, Tennessee, Shirley Jean was born on April 8, 1936, the daughter of the late William Phillip and Laura Mae Melton Berry. She was married to Rev. John Penney who preceded her in death in 2007. As a pastor’s wife Shirley Jean was active in various facets of the church including the WMU, Confirmation Classes, the many children ministries as well as the Dorcus Ministries. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, gardening and canning the fruits of her labors. Her true passions were serving her God and Savior, as well as being an example of Christian living.

She is survived by her children, Glenn Penney (Kathy) of Jackson, TN; Kendall Penney (Andrea) of Milan, TN and Teresa Redfern (Tommie) of LaCenter, KY; a sister, Joyce Morris of Gleason, TN seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ernestine Walter.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Northside United Methodist Church with Dr. Don Thrasher and Rev. Travis Penney officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McKenzie, TN. Pallbearers serving will be Glenn Penney, Kendall Penney, David Penney, Rev. Travis Penney, Chris Penney, Will Penney.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchild, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, Kendra, Kell, Emily, Braydie, Parker, Charlie, Chelcie, Madison, Terica, Ben, Logan, Rylan, Jaxon, Brody and Bexley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Northside United Methodist prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Northside United Methodist Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com