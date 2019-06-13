TBI confirms identity of man killed in task force shooting in Memphis

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the Frayser community where the officer-involved shooting and subsequent clash between residents and officers took place. We’ll have the latest on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the identity of a man killed by a federal fugitive task force as Brandon Webber, a 20-year-old black man.

The TBI says Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening.

The agency says Webber got into a vehicle and then rammed task force vehicles several times before getting out with a weapon. Agency spokeswoman Keli McAlister says Marshals then opened fire and killed him.

No Memphis police officers were involved in the shooting.

The shooting prompted angry reactions in Webber’s neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers. Mayor Jim Strickland said six of the 24 injured officers needed hospital treatment.

Police director Michael Rallings told a Thursday morning news conference that the slain suspect was being sought for felony warrants. He says a group of protesters gathered and became irate, throwing rocks at officers, and damaging police vehicles and a nearby fire station.

Strickland said he’s impressed by the “professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them.”

He said at least two journalists were injured, police cars were damaged, a fire station’s windows were shattered and a concrete wall outside a business was torn down.