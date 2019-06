JACKSON, Tenn. — Air Choice One has added another stop to available flights this summer.

The flight company will now be making trips to Destin, Florida.

Air Choice One flights from Jonesboro, Arkansas, will stop in Jackson on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to make flights to Destin.

Tickets for those flights go on sale Monday, June 17. Ticket prices have not been confirmed at this time.

The first flight is scheduled for July 4.