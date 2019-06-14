Carroll County man survives close-call crash caught on camera

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. -Video shows 18-year old Levi Hays of Carroll County leaping out of the way of an oncoming car at a gas station in Cedar Grove.

“My life flashed before my eyes. It was unreal. It was like I saw everything right there,” said Hays.

Back at the Hays family farm, things are a bit quieter.

“I got a whole new perspective on everything right now. I just really feel blessed and I really don’t know what else to say. I’m happy,” he added.

Hays is a recent West Carroll High School graduate. He describes what happened Thursday afternoon.

“I looked up and I saw this car coming and I thought it might be one of my buddies messing with me. It was a high rate of speed and getting too close and by the time I realized it, I was counting the flies on the grill of his car,” said Hays.

Levi’s mom and dad got a call from a bystander about the wreck.

“We took off up there and we were just hysterical, just out of our minds. That’s our baby,” said Levi’s mother, Jeanie Hays.

“They showed up hysterically crying and trying to assess everything and making sure I was alright. Things can be replaced, but people can’t,” said Levi Hays.

His parents drove him to the hospital as a precaution. Miraculously, his only injury is a scratched leg.

Levi and his mom have different reactions to the video which has received more than 40,000 views on Facebook.

“My heart just fell to the ground. It just blew me away,” said Jeanie Hays.

“You know, I thought it looked a lot cooler in my mind than it did on the video,” said Levi Hays, laughing.

Like her son, Jeanie Hays has a new outlook on life.

“We appreciate each other a whole lot more. Life in general,” she said.