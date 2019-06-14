Charles W. Ross, Sr. was born October 28, 1934 to Isaiah Ross and Goldie clay Ross. Charles departed this life June 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lane Chapel C.M.E Church of Humboldt, TN.

Charles was a graduate of Stigall High School in Humboldt, TN. He would later be united In Holy Matrimony to Erma Jean Bryson who preceded him In death.

Charles’s occupation was that of a Trucker. He drove long haul, coast to coast for over 60 years and was considered to be one of the best of the best. He was proud to say that he had been to 50 states. He was also happy to say that he had been to the Holy Land in his lifetime.

He is preceded in death by a sister, pearl Lowery; a brother, James Russell Ross; a daughter, Linda Conley.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories eight children, Linda (Larry) Morris of Jackson, TN; Barbara Ross, Jackson, TN; Charles “Puggy” Ross, Jr., Humboldt, TN; Jamie Ross, Jackson, TN; Kenneth “Spider” Ross, Nashville, TN; Bernita Perry, Jackson, TN; Edward Perry, Savannah, TN and Stacy Edmonson, Murfreesboro, TN; 19 grandchildren, many great and great, great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friend.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.

