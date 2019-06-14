Hardeman Adoptable Animals hosts fundraiser to help build new shelter

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.–The Hardeman Adoptable Animals organization held a huge fundraiser on Friday night.

The volunteer group saves stray, neglected, and abandoned dogs throughout Hardeman County. Friday night’s event was one of their biggest of the year. It included a silent auction, live music, and an appearance by Miss Tennessee Volunteer herself, Christine Williamson.

All proceeds from go towards the building of a new shelter for the organization. The shelter will include upgrades to the kennels.

One volunteer gave an idea of how many dogs they save.

“Hardeman Adoptable Animals in 2018 has saved 573 dogs from euthanasia. So, you can see that the homeless pet problem is a huge deal in Hardeman County,” said volunteer Cindy Hamrick.

They also partnered with the “Saving the Animals Together” organization out of Jackson which is a foster organization.