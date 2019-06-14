JPD warns community of “pigeon drop scam”

JACKS ON, Tenn.–Jackson Police are warning people of a new scam they are calling a “Pigeon Drop Scam.”

“And what they do is they tell them they’re from Mississippi and that they have inherited some money from, like, a dead uncle or something like that, and they tell them that in the state of Mississippi, black people aren’t allowed to have bank accounts. And it’s an elaborate scam,” says Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

Police say they will ask callers to get money out of your account to prove that you can deposit and withdraw.