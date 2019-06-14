Local home care agency hosts health fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local home care agency hosted a health fair Friday.

Loving Arms is a home care agency providing services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as the elderly population.

At the health fair, several vendors had health tips for attendees.

Loving Arms Executive Director April Wilson says their goal is to assist the people they support and anyone who may need care.

This is the first year for the health fair, and organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.