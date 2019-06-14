Local neighborhoods celebrate Flag Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–There are three weeks until the Fourth of July, but if you can’t wait until then to celebrate the stars and stripes, there’s another p patriotic holiday.

Families, friends and neighbors were outside Friday, not only enjoying the nice weather, but celebrating Flag Day.

The Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association gathered to present flags and honor Johnathan Harlan who started this tradition 28 years ago.

Flags are now placed at the corner of Forest and Highland and at Campbell Lake.

“More people can notice Flag Day and signify Flag Day and I’d like to see Jackson take more notice of Flag Day, so we may just try to make this into a much bigger deal,” said Anne Van-der-linde, event organizer.

Flag Day is held every June 14th and commemorates the adoption of the national flag in 1777.