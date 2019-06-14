Mugshots : Madison County : 06/13/19 – 06/14/19 June 14, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Tiquarius Cole Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Deoslarae Johnson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Billy Howell Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Bobbie Jo Benner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Charles Key Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Chrystal Scott Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Eric Pittman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Imario Wright Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple domestic assault, evading arrest, possession of stolen property, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Jeffrey Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16John McCaskill Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Lorenzo Qawwi Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Rakeydrice Weatherspoon Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Thaddeus Ray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Tina Crutchfield Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Tracy Melton Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tyrone Golden Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/14/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest