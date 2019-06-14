Mugshots : Madison County : 06/13/19 – 06/14/19

1/16 Tiquarius Cole Criminal impersonation

2/16 Deoslarae Johnson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/16 Billy Howell Contempt of court

4/16 Bobbie Jo Benner Violation of probation



5/16 Charles Key Aggravated assault

6/16 Chrystal Scott Worthless checks

7/16 Eric Pittman Failure to appear

8/16 Imario Wright Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple domestic assault, evading arrest, possession of stolen property, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations



9/16 Jeffrey Smith Violation of probation

10/16 John McCaskill Assault

11/16 Lorenzo Qawwi Failure to comply

12/16 Rakeydrice Weatherspoon Simple domestic assault



13/16 Thaddeus Ray Violation of probation

14/16 Tina Crutchfield Violation of probation

15/16 Tracy Melton Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

16/16 Tyrone Golden Violation of probation, failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/14/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.