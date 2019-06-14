Police seek to ID persons of interest in auto burglary, theft of property

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a report of an auto burglary and theft of property in a north Jackson neighborhood. They have asked the public to help identify two persons of interest.

Police say surveillance video from May 5 at Best Buy shows two people attempting to return property that had been reported stolen from Cedar Ridge Cove.

The men had a receipt for the items, which police said they obtained during the burglary.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400, Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477), or the Criminal Investigations Division at 731-425-8458.