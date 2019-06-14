Summer Returns This Weekend

Good morning West Tennessee! Jackson unofficially set a record low of 50°F for today’s date! The old record was 52°F in 1985. Some areas near the Tennessee river even dipped into the upper 40s! The below average temperatures will come to an end as a ridge slowly begins to build back into our area which will increase temperatures and humidity levels this weekend.

For today, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. There may be a little cloud cover approaching from west of the Mississippi river but most of the higher clouds should remain west of our viewing area. Only a few thin high clouds may move through this afternoon. Winds will turn southerly as the surface high that brought us the cooler weather this week has moved to the east.



Lows tonight will not be as cool as they were last night. The southerly winds will keep our temperatures from dropping too far into the 50s but since we will still have some dry air in place, our low should still fall into the low 60s; about 10-12 degrees warmer than they were last night. We should also stay rain-free until later in the weekend.

For the weekend, our winds should be southerly which will allow us to warm into the upper 80s on Saturday. We should start to see a small increase in clouds mainly in the afternoon during the warmest part of the day. We should begin to see summer-like conditions return on Sunday as humidity levels increase more and also a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well for Sunday.

Have a great day!

