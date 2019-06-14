Swift calls out homophobes on new song, announces 7th album

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s latest song has a new target: homophobes.

The pop star released a new tune called “You Need to Calm Down” late Thursday, where she addresses her own haters but also calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community.

At one point on the beat-laden track, Swift sings: “And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/’Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

At another point she sings: “You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?”

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single from Swift’s just-announced seventh album, “Lover,” to be released on Aug. 23.

Swift also released a colorful lyric video to match the new song on YouTube late Thursday — appropriately during Pride Month.