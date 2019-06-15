DAR holds annual Field of Flags in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A field full of red, white and blue is serving as a remembrance to all of those who have served.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual dedication field of flags today at Triangle Park in Downtown Jackson.

Gwen McReynolds, who is the chapter historian and chairwoman of the flag committee, says the public was invited to attend the ceremony and to view the flags representing Revolutionary War ancestors of Madison County residents.

A total of 169 flags were in the field.

The flags will remain on the field until July 6th.