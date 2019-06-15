Empowerment Community Church gives free gas to their community

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is doing something special for the community.

Empowerment Community Church held an event called “Fuel for the Soul” where the church gives out free gas to members in the community.

Their aim was to fill 75 cars with gas but managed to fill 80 cars.

Pastor Ken Daniels says the church is doing it out of love and appreciation for the Jackson community.

“By giving this away, giving gas away to those that need it we want to be here and we are here now as a burgeoning force to show our presence in the Jackson community,” said Daniels.

The church says they want to make the gas giveaway a quarterly event.