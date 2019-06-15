Humboldt community raises money for resident with lung cancer

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – 64-year-old Ronnie Swindell has spent decades as an EMT, first responder, firefighter, and CPR instructor in Humboldt.

One week ago, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Friends and family know the road ahead is going to be tough.

“My first reaction was I knew things were about to get hard, things we’re going to have to change,” said friend of the Swindells, Sonya Summer.

But the community is coming together to help him in his fight. On Saturday afternoon, Rachel’s Diner in Humboldt hosted a fundraiser for the Swindells.

“When you’re going through something like this, and you have friends and family that’s going to help you and talk to you, it means a lot,” said Ronnie Swindell.

Attendees were able to buy items on sale, including meats from local barbecue cooks Tina and Mike Gray. All proceeds went towards the Swindell family, who are well known in the community.

“If there was a problem with me medically, he was probably one of the better people to take care of you,” said longtime friend Jerry Privitt, who has worked with Ronnie Swindell for over 30 years as part of the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad.

“I have known Ronnie and Rhonda Swindell for many years. They are great people in this community, they have helped out for decades in this community serving in the healthcare profession,” added Summer.

“Honestly I love it. I love the people, I love being able to take care of them,” said Swindell.

Everyone who knows Ronnie says he is a fighter.

“You’ve got to keep fighting to get better, and he can do it. No doubt,” said Privitt.

“Friends and family that has come together, even people that I don’t know–I want to thank everybody,” said Swindell.