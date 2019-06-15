Nearing 90 With Scattered Showers Possible

Weather Update – 9:22 a.m. – Saturday, June 15th

TONIGHT: A mostly dry day ahead with high a couple of spotty showers possible mainly near the TN/KY border this afternoon. Highs will range between 87-90 degrees. Chance

of rain around 20%.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, Lows around 70. Father’s day will be a little more active with a 40% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon hours, Highs around 86-89 degrees.

Rain chances will increase right on from late weekend into much of next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news and weather updates as we move into a more unstable pattern this next week ahead.

Have a great Father’s Day weekend everyone!

