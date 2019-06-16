Local park holds program informing public of snakes

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – A local state park held a snake program to inform the public.

Marlie Montandon, a seasonal interpretive ranger at Chickasaw State Park taught about snakes and the importance of knowing Tennessee laws to those who attended. Montandon says the program discusses topics ranging from the type of snakes in Tennessee to how to tell the difference between a venomous snake and a non-venomous one.

“You see his eyes they look like a humans eyes so that is one way you can tell he is non-venomous,” said Montandon. “A venomous snake has cat-like eyes. Also if the head looks like your thumb it’s non-venomous and if it is more triangular shaped it is venomous.”

She also names a few species of snakes in Tennessee.

“There are four types of venomous snakes in Tennessee. The pygmy rattlesnake, the timber rattlesnake, the copperhead and cottonmouth and so those are the four types of snakes. We have a total of 38 species of snakes in Tennessee and corn snakes is one of them. We also have king snakes and gray rat snakes.”

There are laws for killing and owning a snake in Tennessee.

“You cannot own a species native to Tennessee so it’s illegal to own this corn snake. TWRA actually confiscated him from a pet store because someone was selling him so it’s illegal to own one. It’s also illegal to kill any snake in Tennessee,” said Montandon..

She will also gave a presentation on species of birds in Tennessee.

“We will also be talking about barred owls, greyhorns and red tailed hawks. You can’t own any of these birds without a permit,” said Montandon.