Miss Tennessee contestants arrive in Jackson and meet fans

JACKSON, Tenn–“I will be a lifelong fan,” said Ivy Lane Wyatt, fan of Miss Tennessee Pageants.

Ivy Lane Wyatt says she’s been a fan since she was 9-years-old.

“I can tell you about anything you want to know about this year’s contestants,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt said meet and greets for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant gives her a chance to see the contestants in person.

“My favorite part about the meet and greet is probably just getting to talk and getting to know all the contestants,” Wyatt said.

“My favorite is Miss UT Martin I’m wearing her pin, she is my favorite because she is very confident in herself and her talents are very strong, she plays violin and she’s so sweet,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt said she thinks pageants are more than just glitz and glam.

“Most my friends know me as the pageant fanatic, it’s not only based on how pretty you are but based on your smarts,” said Wyatt.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from June 19-22nd nightly at 8pm.