General Wetter Pattern To Start off Week

Weather Update – 3:09 p.m. – Monday, June 17th, 2019 –

After a morning low of 72 in the Hub-City, we have seen some clouds and sun today with temperatures warming into the low 80s so far. There have been scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up on radar and this will increase during the afternoon due to the daytime heating. The less cloud cover we see will enhance coverage of the coverage of these storms. I do believe there will be some more breaks in the clouds here and there which should increase our temperature to top out in the mid 80s. Not too breezy today, with south winds around 5 – 10 mph. Any storm will produce higher wind gusts.

For this evening and tonight, there is more organized weather pushing north from west-central Mississippi. A few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for central Mississippi early this afternoon and this thunderstorm activity will move to near the TN/MS border by this evening. The storms will produce outflow boundaries which is rain-cooled air from a storm that the downdraft has pushed to the ground. This is one of the ways to get new storms to form as they lift warm air back up into the atmosphere. Our best chance of rain will be this evening into the early portion of tonight with this activity pushing north. After 10 p.m, expect this activity to die down with loss of daytime heating and other necessary ingredients to hold storms together. I’m forecasting a low of around 70°F with a few rural spots maybe a few degrees lower depending on the clearing later. Have a great evening!

Caleb Montgomery

Storm Team 7 Weather Intern