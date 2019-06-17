Kentucky cyclist raises money for best friend with ALS

SAVANNAH, Tenn —

“I’m riding in his honor,” said Lee Cooper from Kentucky.

An honor to Lee Coopers best friend, Jesse Williams, who unfortunately passed from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS.

“Seeing your best friend and hearing from his wife and what they’re going through is horrifying,” said Cooper.

So horrifying that Cooper grabbed his helmet, bike and hit the road to raise money for more research of ALS.

“Your brain is working, but your body is shutting down and suffocating; that’s how horrible the disease is,” said Cooper.

With Richmond, Kentucky as his end goal, he’s already covered lots of ground.

“Close to 1300 miles,” said Cooper.

Cooper said one thing that keeps him going is memories of his best friend.

“Thinking about my best friend and all the good times we had at church,” said Cooper. “It’s all up to God, when I stop doing this.”

If you would like to donate to Coopers cause go to ALS website.