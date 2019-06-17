Local boxing club holds grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local boxing club held a special event Monday.

It was the grand opening of Team Ingram’s Rayford Collins Jackson Boxing Club in Heritage Square.

Lamont Ingram is now the head boxing coach. Lamont says the club’s name was changed to honor former head boxing coach Rayford Collins, who died in 2016.

Ingram says Collins motivated him and he hopes to inspire students in his boxing camp.

“I said once before that there is no way I could carry my coach’s dream, because it’s his dream,” Ingram said. “But his dream has become a part of me, so with the help of God, well, guess what — I can carry it, and I can help a lot of kids like he did.”

Collins was a hall of fame and an Olympic head coach as well as Ingram’s coach.