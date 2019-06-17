Luther Will Johnson Sr. was born December 1, 1928 in Dyer County, TN to the late Will & Laura Tommie Howell Johnson. He departed this life on June 5, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at New Pentecostal Church of the Living God of Humboldt, TN.

He was united in Holy Matrimony to Louise Cox and to this union seven children David Lee Johnson, Luther Johnson Jr., Tracy Ann Mclin, Brenda Gail Johnson, James Howard Johnson and Pamela Louise Johnson Jones.

Mr. Johnson professed a hope in Christ early in life. He was a member of Pentecostal Temple Church of the Living God where he became a Deacon. He later answered the call of Ministry.

He departed this life on June 5, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Ann Johnson; his parents, five brothers, W.H Johnson, George Johnson, Ewell Johnson, Hal Johnson and Willie R. Johnson; four sisters, Thelma Tatum, Mary Martha Johnson, Laura Rivers Mathis and Hazel Lee Himes.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife; three brothers, Roy Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; Ray Johnson and Terry (Lanessa) Johnson of Detroit, MI; three sisters, Peggy Cole of Humboldt, TN, Jassie L. Cox and Carolyn Johnson of Detroit, MI

He will also be greatly missed by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.