Madison County Commission votes to censure Morris Merriweather

J ACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County District One Representative Luther T. Mercer confirms the Madison County Commission voted 14-6 to censure JMCSS school board member Morris Merriweather for violating the county ethics policy Monday.

Mercer confirms the six commissioners to vote “no” were Jimmy Arnold, Aaron Ellison, Arthur Johnson, William Martin, James Pearson and himself. Commissioners Claudell Brown and Katie Brantley voted to pass.

Mercer confirms this comes after a complaint filed by Cathy Vinson, a former JMCSS employee, felt Merriweather threatened her and her family by email.

The censure carries no legal action to it. Merriweather will continue to serve as a JMCSS board member. Mercer says Vinson instigated the email and the school board needs to deal with this matter.