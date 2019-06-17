Mugshots : Madison County : 06/14/19 – 06/17/19

1/41 Donald Vaughn Shoplifting, failure to appear

2/41 Ronnie Dorris Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment

3/41 Ahyan Smith Harassment

4/41 Alexis Andrews Assault



5/41 Anfernee Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/41 Anne Ingersoll Simple domestic assault

7/41 Bernie Young Simple domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/41 Billy Denham Shoplifting



9/41 Blake Dowdy DUI

10/41 Brian Simpson Vandalism

11/41 Chance Robbins Simple domestic assault

12/41 Clyde Honer Assault



13/41 Darrell Burney Fugitive-hold for other agency

14/41 Erika Adams Failure to appear

15/41 Fernando Montero Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/41 Harvey Bell Habitual motor offender



17/41 Illya Cheairs Possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, open container law

18/41 Isaiah Boxley Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999

19/41 Jalustin Link Possession of a handgun while under the influence

20/41 Jasmine Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/41 Jeremy Office Assault

22/41 John Martin Simple domestic assault, vandalism

23/41 Jonathan Dillon Failure to appear

24/41 Jordan Wiggins DUI, contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription



25/41 Kenneth Shaw Schedule IV drug violations

26/41 Keny Melendez DUI

27/41 Kiera Hill Vandalism

28/41 Leon Jackson Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/41 Meshyala White Assault, theft over $1,000

30/41 Michael Cormier Violation of community corrections

31/41 Omar Wilkins Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

32/41 Rashunda Graves Violation of probation



33/41 Raymond Coman Failure to appear

34/41 Robert Mays Vandalism

35/41 Stevie Taylor Failure to appear

36/41 Tanautica Maxwell Failure to appear



37/41 Taylor Bates Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

38/41 Taylor Goff Aggravated domestic assault

39/41 Teniya Miller Theft under $999, violation of probation

40/41 Thaddeous Coble Violation of order of protection



41/41 Tony Fly Public intoxication



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/14/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/17/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.