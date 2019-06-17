Phillip Tyrone McHaney was born May 19, 1971 in Jackson, TN to Martha Palmer and Robert McHaney.

Phillip departed this life on June 8, 2019 at 9:30pm at his home in Humboldt, TN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Humboldt Junior Senior High School in Humboldt, TN.

Throughout his life he attended Crockett County School District. Phillip often did work at local factories doing forklift operations. In 1999, Phillip and Shaquanna Bufford became husband and wife.

Phillip leaves behind his wife, Shaquana; two sons, Jonathan Palmer and Jaquaze McHaney; four daughters, Keiosha Bills, Derricka Graves, Ky-esha Holmes and Shakyna McHaney; four grandchildren, Evan Benton, Cameron Palmer, Lucky Holmes and Taylin McHaney. He also leaves behind his mother, Martha Palmer; three brothers, Troy (Beatrice) McHaney of Humboldt, TN, Jace (Debra) Palmer of Jackson, TN and Sinatra Luster of Gadsden, TN; two sisters, Teresa (James) Galloway of Humboldt, TN and Dawn (Terrence) Little of Smyrna, TN; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends including a special friend Tiffany Woodruff of Humboldt, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert McHaney and a brother, Kenneth Palmer.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.