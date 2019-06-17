Robert Nolen Goodson (Pop)

Robert Nolen Goodson (Pop) passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, June 13. He was married to Bettye Goodson (Granny) for 72 years. Both of them are survived by seven children, Gayle Webb (Tom), Robert N. Goodson, Jr., Karen Lewis (Bert), Kathy Marsh (Cleve), Beth Neely (Rick), William H. Goodson, and Bettye Mitchelson (Joe). Pop leaves a legacy of 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A proud member of the greatest generation he served in the United States Marine Corps, Third Marine Division spending more than two years in the Pacific participating in combat assaults on Bougainville and Guam. This hard won service earned him the Purple Heart, Sharpshooter Badge, Unit Commendation Ribbon and notably the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign with two bronze stars. Subsequent to military service he had an industrious life performing management and accounting functions with a number of businesses.

As a man of faith, family and integrity, Pop led an exemplary life. Saying he adored his wife Bettye would be an understatement. Together now, they will both be missed immeasurably.

The Family will be receiving friends Monday night, Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 5:00 – 6:30p. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning, 10:30a Northside United Methodist Church, with Dr. Don Thrasher, officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.