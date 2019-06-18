A calmer evening today than yesterday

Weather Update: 5:17 p.m. Wednesday June 18, 2019.

Good Afternoon West Tennessee! With the rainfall we saw across our area this morning into the early afternoon, things have finally begun to dry out and many areas are currently seeing sunshine. We do have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for this evening as the sun has provided some heating at the ground. At 4:30 pm today I was tracking showers in eastern Dyer and northern Weakley counties. Something I am watching is a collapsing storm over eastern Arkansas. The storm has produced an outflow boundary which might fire up additional showers and thunderstorms soon. We will be keeping an eye on that.

Tonight we should see a slight rain chance early but I believe after the sun goes down those rain chances should diminish. Lows will be again near 70 with a light southerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be a day to stay on guard for possible severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed west Tennessee under a Slight Risk Category (2/5). Large hail, damaging wind, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes will all be possible so stay on guard as storms develop. We will be monitoring the situation tomorrow and will break in coverage if Tornado Warnings are issued. Download the 7 Eyewitness News App on your phone to get the latest updates and alerts.

Tomorrow we might see a few showers in the morning but for the most part we should see thunderstorms hold off until the afternoon and evening when some activity will move into west Tennessee. Winds should be out of the south and variable in thunderstorms. Our high for Jackson should top out in the 87°F range. Some areas may flirt with near 90°F. Have a great evening.

