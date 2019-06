BEMIS, Tenn. — The Bemis Historical Society held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night at the Bemis Village Museum.

The meetings are open to the public and held every third Tuesday of every month.

Larry Hearn spoke at Tuesday’s meeting about “Irish Town” in Jackson during the 1880s through the 1960s.

You can find more about the Bemis Historical Society at their website, bemishistory.org.