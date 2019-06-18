Interstate 40 reopened after crash

UPDATE: THP says all eastbound lanes reopened shortly around 11:30 a.m.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked due to a crash near mile marker 82.

THP is advising drivers to use caution while traveling in the area and to be aware of vehicles stopped on the Interstate.

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Map estimates the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. and should be cleared by noon.

Any injuries associated with the crash are currently unknown.