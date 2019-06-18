James “Grady” McKewen

James “Grady” McKewen, age 97, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare in Jackson, TN. He was born in Ripley, MS to the parents of Bethel and Annie Wiley McKewen. He was an Army Veteran serving in WW2 and after leaving the Army, went to work for GM&O Railroad at the Iselin Yard for four years and was retired from Conalco as an electrician and from Parkview Baptist Church as a custodian. He enjoyed volunteering at the church along with fishing, eating out, travel, electrical projects, and most importantly, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his two daughters, Paula (Ron) McCollum of Jackson, TN and Judy (Larry) Pratt of Jackson, TN; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Oma Jean (Pounds) McKewen in 2002, and one son, Kenneth McKewen in 1980.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Henry Richardson and bro. Jimmy Breedlove officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery with full Military Honors.

