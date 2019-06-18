Local nonprofit, JMCSS host school uniform drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is sponsoring a uniform drive for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The uniform drive, put on by Corey’s Gifts, started Monday.

The district needs new or gently used uniforms in both children’s and adult sizes.

Specifically requested are gifts of white and black collared shirts, both short and long sleeve, as well as pants, shorts, skirts and jumpers in khaki, black or navy. These colors can be worn at all 23 JMCSS schools.

Drop-off locations and times are:

• JMCSS Board of Education – 310 North Parkway, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Elite Dental Care – 47 North Star Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 8 a.m. – noon Friday

• Nova Learning Center – 248 Bedford White Road, 8 a.m. – noon