Lynching victim memorial vote causes stir

JACKSON, Tenn. — A vote at Monday’s Madison County Commission meeting on a proposed memorial is causing quite a stir.

One of the issues commissioners discussed during the meeting was the placement of a marker in memory of African Americans who were lynched on the grounds of the county courthouse.

However, commissioners voted against it.

Commission Chairman Gary Deaton says the vote was not against the monument itself.

“They voted that the disagreement was about the wording,” Deaton said. “The wording on the back is more of a political statement in our estimation. [It’s] an apology by the U.S. Senate, which we thought was appropriate to put on the back, but they choose they want to keep their own wording.”

Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP, says he is displeased with the vote.

“We missed a goal and opportunity, because unfortunately most of our commissioners don’t know their history,” Carter said.

“What’s wrong with changing the wording on the back that pertains to a document that is historical and accurate?” Deaton said.

“It was an opportunity for all commissioners to join in and understand that this was an injustice done to those human beings,” Carter said.

Cindy Boyles with the Jackson-Madison County Community Remembrance Project sent out a news release Monday saying “they are confident they will find an alternate location” for the monument.