Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant contestants speak at Exchange Club luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Contestants in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant make their second appearance of the week, visiting members of the Jackson Exchange Club.

The 36 Miss Tennessee Volunteer contestants were guests at the meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The luncheon was a chance for guests and club members to meet the contestants, and for the contestants to introduce themselves and promote their platforms.

The pageant begins Wednesday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.