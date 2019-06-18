More Scattered Showers/Storms

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 18 —

Good morning West Tennessee, it was a wet start to the day. Scattered showers resulted from a mid level wave moving through the area this morning. The wave has largely cleared out of the region pushing the steadier rain associated with the moisture conveyor east into Middle Tennessee. This will help keep things quiet through the rest of the morning. Visible satellite this morning showed a decent amount of clearing occurring mainly in far northwest Tennessee.Less so farther south and east along US Highway 45W. The boundary however looks like it hit a snag so it may take a little longer to see some filter sunshine here in Jackson and points east. That will create an uneven inverted distribution of temps, which may lead to convective development this afternoon. However, compare to yesterday there is no real shear to sustain and organize updrafts, so at best i expect a scattering of storms, mainly in the highlighted zone (yellow) through this afternoon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/moeshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com