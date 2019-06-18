Mugshots : Madison County : 06/17/19 – 06/18/19 June 18, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Kenyata Croom Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Anthony Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Brandon Russell Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Brendan Poindexter Driving of revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Charles Woodruff Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Cory Weber Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Daquan Bryant Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18David Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Derrick Cole Theft under $999, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Donald Patrick Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Giovanni Jordan Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Jessica Wilcox Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Johnathan Holman Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Joshua Haynes Violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Michael Leonard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Myron Ewell Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Pertia Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Tadarro Geanes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/18/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest