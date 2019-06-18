Mugshots : Madison County : 06/17/19 – 06/18/19

1/18 Kenyata Croom Violation of probation

2/18 Anthony Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear, simple domestic assault

3/18 Brandon Russell Theft under $999

4/18 Brendan Poindexter Driving of revoked/suspended license



5/18 Charles Woodruff Driving while unlicensed

6/18 Cory Weber Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/18 Daquan Bryant Violation of community corrections

8/18 David Brown Failure to appear



9/18 Derrick Cole Theft under $999, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/18 Donald Patrick Violation of community corrections

11/18 Giovanni Jordan Driving while unlicensed

12/18 Jessica Wilcox Failure to comply



13/18 Johnathan Holman Possession of methamphetamine

14/18 Joshua Haynes Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

15/18 Michael Leonard Violation of probation

16/18 Myron Ewell Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/18 Pertia Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/18 Tadarro Geanes Driving on revoked/suspended license





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.