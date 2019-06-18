Funeral Services for Ricky Martez-Richmond Maddox, age 23, will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Light of Life Ministries. Burial will follow in Greater St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Maddox died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Maddox will begin Thursday morning, June 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Maddox will lie-in-state Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 at Light of Life Ministries from 3:00 pm until time of service.

For additional information, please Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.