JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids of West Tennessee can see, touch and learn Wednesday for Touch a Truck at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Police cars, ambulances, and tow trucks will be at the Jackson Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Even the big, red trucks from the Madison County Fire Department will be on scene.

The cost is $1 per child, and group rates will be available upon arrival.