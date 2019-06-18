Traffic stop in Medina yields illegal drugs, gun

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina police say a traffic stop led officers to drugs, including a substance they believe is fentanyl, and a gun Friday afternoon.

Police say officers stopped 31-year-old Dexter Craig Lambert, of Medina, just before 1:30 p.m. for a stop sign violation. Officers noticed the driver, later identified as Lambert, acting suspiciously.

Medina police requested assistance from a Madison County K-9 unit, and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Police say officers searched the vehicle and found pills, cocaine and a substance officers suspect may be fentanyl.

A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Lambert is currently charged with manufacture, sale, delivery of schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.