West TN Healthcare Foundation gives back to Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a big celebration Tuesday morning at the Jackson Chamber, all thanks to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

This is the fourth year for the Foundation’s community grant awards, giving away $30,000 to a diverse group of recipients.

“A program we offer to local nonprofits in funds of the foundations, they apply for specific funding for projects they’re doing in the upcoming fiscal year,” said Beth Koffman, VP of operations for West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The celebration started with a breakfast for the groups receiving the grants.

The organizations received grants ranging from $1,200 to $2,500. The Jackson-Madison County Library will use their money for a “library of things.”

“You just don’t want to go purchase an item you may not use once in a lifetime — a lot of them you won’t use over once a year, even like a canner,” said Dinah Harris, executive director of the Jackson-Madison County Library.

They’ll now have items anyone can check out and use and then bring back.

The Jackson Arts Council will put their money toward the JAC Grant.

“If you’ve been to the Nutcracker, a night at the AMP, the Starlight Symphony or the Jackson Theatre Guild’s theater productions, then you’ve benefited from the JAC grant,” said Melinda Reid, executive director of the Jackson Arts Council.

Koffman says she hopes, in the years to come, they’ll be able to give out $50,000 or even $100,000.

To apply for the Community Grant, the organization must be a 501 C-3 nonprofit and serve the people of Madison County.