Woods says he will seek recount in runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Even though mayoral candidate Dr. Jerry Woods didn’t take the mayoral seat with Tuesday night’s final unofficial results, he didn’t see the night as a loss.

Woods says he is optimistic for a different outcome.

According to final unofficial results, Conger received 63% of votes, with 7,397. Woods received 36.9% of votes, with 4,339.

Those unofficial results came in Tuesday night, yet Woods and his team say they want a recount.

“I feel that I owe that to them as well as all the citizens of Jackson to have that recount,” Woods said.

Despite that, he says he hopes the city of Jackson progresses.

“Better support for our schools and public services, better and more liberal neighborhoods, and a better and more vibrant economy,” Woods said.

Woods said he believes Conger has a lot of work to do.

“We wish him very well, but let me be crystal clear that we’re not conceding at this point,” Woods said.

The Madison County Election Commission has to meet to certify the results of the mayoral election.