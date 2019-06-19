Cabinet recall information

Hundreds of cabinets are being recalled due to a tipping hazard.

Home Meridian has announced a recall for its corner curio cabinets. The recalled cabinets are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

Home Meridian has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a child.

If you have one of these cabinets, contact Havertys to schedule a free pickup and a full refund.

You can contact Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online at www.havertys.com and click on Copeland Corner Curios under Customer Service at the bottom of the Home Page for more information. Home Meridian is contacting purchasers directly.