Carl Ray Cunningham

Services for Carl Ray Cunningham, 78, will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Gene Price officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time. Mr. Cunningham, a retired Sunbeam Bread Salesman in McKenzie retiring in 1993, a former milk route salesman for Liles All Star Dairy in Huntingdon, and a former employee of Ford Motor Company, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. He was born on August 9, 1940 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Jerome “Joe” David and Lena Matheny Cunningham. He attended Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason, was the Captain of the McKenzie High School Football team, and a member of the McKenzie Senior Citizens Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years Diana Lee Miller Cunningham who died November 12, 2018, and two brothers Gordon Cunningham and Ralph Cunningham.

Survivors include two daughters Dawn Michele (David) Garrett of McKenzie and Andrea (Scott) Smothers of Paris, two sons Quentin Ray (Robyn) Cunningham of Big Sandy, TN and Steven Wayne (Micki) Cunningham of McKenzie, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Scott Arnold, Kris Smothers, Bobby Roberts, Ryan Bomar, Drake Cunningham, Austin Garrett, and serving as honorary pallbearer, Charlie Cooper.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.